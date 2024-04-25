Transitions for the week of 4-26-24

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Valerie Burton, to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala., as senior pastor. She comes from Baptist Church of the Covenant, Birmingham, Ala., where she was associate pastor for Christian formation.

Jackie Copeland, to Edenton (N.C.) Baptist Church, as director of music.

Rodney Cripps, to University Heights Baptist Church, Stillwater, Okla., as senior pastor, effective July 1.

Brandon Hudson, concluding her tenure as pastor of First Baptist Church, Abilene, Texas.

Michael Huerter, to Holmeswood Baptist Church, Kansas City, Mo., as associate pastor of worship and engagement.

Jay Lynn, to Mount Hermon Baptist Church, Moseley, Va., as pastor. He had been serving as interim pastor there.

Will Pierce, to First Baptist Church, Edmonson, Texas, as pastor.

Bill Prather, to First Baptist Church, Fairbury, Neb., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Omaha, Neb.

Anita Thompson, to First Baptist Church, Wadesboro, N.C., as pastor, effective June 1. She comes from First Baptist Church, Ahoskie, N.C., where she has been on staff for 22 years. Most recently she was interim pastor there.

Gary Threatt, to Mechanicsville (Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

John Uldrick, to First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C., as senior pastor, effective June 1. He comes from Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga., where he is associate pastor.

Mark Wainwright, to Heritage Baptist Church, Annapolis, Md., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Good Tidings Baptist Church, Baltimore, Md.

RETIREMENTS

Tom Bland, retiring as senior minister of First Baptist Church, Morganton, N.C.

Hank Ellington, retiring as associate pastor for Logos Ministries for Calvary Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky. He has served on staff there since 1993.

Phil Poltratz, retiring after 16 years as minister of Christian formation for First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Mary Ellen Sharp, retiring as associate pastor of Central Baptist Church, Springfield, Ill., effective May 24.

Stanley Spence, retiring after 16 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C.

Bill Thomas, retiring as pastor of Faith Mountain Baptist Church, Lexington, Va.

ORDINATIONS

Heidi Biermann, ordained to ministry on April 7 by First Presbyterian Church, Durham, N.C.

Anna Beth Cross, ordained to ministry on April 28 by Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., where she serves as associate minister for students and digital discipleship.

Caroline Taminger, ordained to ministry on April 13 by College Park Baptist Church, Danville, Va. She is associate pastor for families at First Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va.

Maggie Kennedy Morey, ordained to ministry on April 14 by Emerywood Baptist Church, High Point, N.C.

DEATHS

Charles Ray Ash, 86, died Feb. 24 in San Angelo, Texas. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Lawn, Texas, from 1965-1968, and First Baptist Church, Brady, Texas, from 1968-1989. In 1989 he and his wife, Rita, were called to serve as missionaries in Nigeria, Africa. Upon returning to the States, he served as pastor of First Baptist Church, of Mason, Texas, and concluded his ministry with the pastorate of Liberty Baptist Church, Voca, Texas. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Allen, David and Corey; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Richard A. “Dick” Peterson, 93, died April 3 in Omaha, Nebraska. An American Baptist pastor he served First Baptist Church, Washington, Iowa, for 11 years before becoming director of the Maple Crest Health Center where he served for 24 years. He served as the Interim executive minister for Churches Helping Churches ABC Nebraska. In his retirement he was a pastor to pastors for three years. He is survived by his wife, Janis; children, Steven, Nancy, Scott and Jenny; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Kyle Damron, 5 years as associate pastor of music and worship for Kirkwood (Mo.) Baptist Church.

Lucas Dorion, 10 years as coordinator of the Alabama Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

Dave Hawes, 10 years as pastor of Godwin Heights Baptist Church, Lumberton, N.C.

Susan Hoover, 40 years as minister of music for First Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tenn.

Dan McClintock, 10 years as associate pastor of family life and missions for Park Road Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Bart Morrison, 5 years as pastor of worship ministries for University Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Mooreland Baptist Church, North Garden, Va.; 120 years; April 28.

Oregon Baptist Church, Terre Haute, Ind.; 150 years; April 15.

