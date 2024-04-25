Most independent voters don’t believe presidential election will change their lives

In an election year where everyone already seems to have a firm opinion, independent voters stand out as different, according to a new national survey from Navigator.

When asked how much thought they’ve given to who they’ll vote for in the November presidential race, 26% of independents said they’ve given it little to no thought yet. Another 36% said they’ve given it only some thought.

That means 62% of independent voters are not obsessing over the presidential race the same way majorities of Democrats (61%) and Republicans (68%) are. Only 39% of independents say they are thinking about their vote a lot.

Likewise, independents are the least likely to believe their lives will be changed depending on who wins the presidency. While 68% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans say their lives will change depending on the outcome of the election, only 44% of independents say the same. A strong majority (56%) of independents say the outcome of the election will not change their lives.

Independents also are the least likely to see differences between the nation’s two major political parties. More than twice as many independents (42%) believe the parties are “basically the same” than do Democrats (20%) or Republicans (19%).

Nationally, however, 78% of Americans believe the two political parties are “completely different.”

With a tight race between Democratic supporters of President Joe Biden and Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump, independent voters have been identified as those most likely to determine who is elected.

When it comes to whether Trump, the challenger, has the right political priorities, independent voters are split, with 41% saying he does and 46% saying he doesn’t. Republicans and Democrats are not lacking in opinions on the same question — 82% of Democrats say he doesn’t and 80% of Republicans say he does.

Among all voters, majorities are concerned about Trump’s desire to:

Cut Medicare and Social Security

Terminate the Constitution so he could be reinstated as president after he lost in 2020

Give wealthy Americans and big corporations another $2 trillion tax cut

End the policy that allows Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug costs

The Navigator survey also found about a fifth of independent voters changed their minds about Trump’s policy proposals after being shown more information about what he has said. Before learning more, 41% of independents said Trump has the right policies. After reading more details statements by Trump, that share dropped to 32%.

Navigator is a project led by pollsters from Global Strategy Group and GBAO along with an advisory committee with ties to The Hub Project, EMILY’s List;, AFL-CIO; Center for American Progress Action Fund; EquisLabs; and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.