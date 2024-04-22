Baptist News Global
‘Present And Future Of The Russian World’: Inside The Document That Has Rocked Orthodoxy

Exclude from home page  |  April 22, 2024

The Congress of the XXV World Russian People’s Council, headed by Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, issued a document on March 27 entitled: “The Present and Future of the Russian World.”

