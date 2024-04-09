Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

7 Anti-Zionist Jewish artists pull out of California Jewish museum’s exhibit to protest Israel

Exclude from home page  |  April 9, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

When the inaugural California Jewish Open exhibit opens at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco in June, the gallery walls will have several blank spaces where works of art were supposed to hang.

More Articles