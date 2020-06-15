Baptist groups join forces to promote religious freedom during difficult year

An initiative by three autonomous Baptist groups will address religious liberty issues specific to an election year, a global pandemic and heightened racial tensions.

For the remainder of 2020 the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, Good Faith Media and Baptist News Global will produce news and feature articles, opinion pieces, videos, podcasts and educational resources for churches and individuals.

“The more people we can welcome to the conversation, the more robustly we can protect religious freedom for all,” BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler said.

Content from the project, which is underwritten by the John and Eula Mae Baugh Foundation, will be published on the digital platforms of all three organizations and aggregated on a new website launched today: www.faithfreedom2020.org.

Collaboration is a powerful tool in such challenging times, said Mitch Randall, CEO of Good Faith Media.

“During this crucial year for the church and culture, Christians need to work together to advance freedom, justice and inclusion for all of God’s children,” Randall said.

Organizers say the teamwork behind the project models unity to a fractured society and highlights the role and importance of faith in a challenging era.

“We believe it is important at this pivotal juncture in American history to find every way possible to collaborate to tell the story of authentic religious freedom,” said Mark Wingfield, executive director and publisher-elect of BNG, adding that the collaboration also is meant to demonstrate the power of unity.

“This is our Baptist heritage, and it is a story that should unite us,” Wingfield said.