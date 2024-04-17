Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

Arizona

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Holbrook, Arizona, is seeking a pastor. FBC is located in a scenic, high desert area, population 5000. Historic town, founded in the 1880’s. Is known for its “Wild West” heritage. Has a diverse population including Native American (27%), Hispanic (31%), Caucasian (32%) and Black (5%). Surrounding communities are Joseph City, Woodruff, and Sun Valley. First Baptist Church of Holbrook is a well-established church poised for revival and growth. Average worship attendance is 65, and Bible study is 45. FBC participates and supports local, North American and International Missions. It is a member of the Desert Pines Baptist Association of the Arizona Southern Baptist Convention. Pastoral experience and seminary, and belief in Baptist Faith and Message are preferred. Resumes will be accepted through USPS or email: Attn: Pastor Search Committee, First Baptist Church, Box 255, Holbrook, AZ 86025. Email: [email protected]. All resumes should be postmarked or received no later than May 24, 2024. (Posted 4-17-24)

Florida

WORSHIP PASTOR. Deermeadows Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor. Deermeadows is a Community of Faith following Jesus Christ built around worshipping authentically, connecting in relationships, growing in faith, and compassionately sharing Christ’s love around the world. If you or someone you know might be interested in learning more about this unique opportunity, please visit https://deermeadows.org/staff/job-openings/ for more information about the position and about Deermeadows! (Posted 3-4-24)

Georgia

CONGREGATIONAL STEWARDSHIP OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Congregational Stewardship Officer to provide consultation, resources, and support to CBF partner churches in all areas that pertain to and contribute to their financial well-being. This position is a part of the CBF Fund Development team. To view the full job description and instructions on how to apply for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 4-12-24)

CHURCH DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Church Development Officer to launch and maintain a successful annual giving program for CBF partner churches (Called Into Fellowship) and oversee other giving campaigns for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. This position is a part of the CBF Fund Development team. To view the full job description and instructions on how to apply for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 4-12-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia, is seeking an associate pastor who will implement the vision of the church while developing and shepherding our ten ministerial staff members. The ideal candidate will have a dedicated heart for Jesus Christ and the gospel and fully embody a servant leader. This position would serve as the senior associate and supervise age-related ministers and others on staff, as well as provide guidance for discipleship at the church. This is an opportunity for someone seasoned in ministry and ready for growing responsibility in a strong church. Resumes, cover letters, references, and questions can be submitted to [email protected] and more information can be found at www.discoverfbc.org/minister-search. (Posted 4-9-24)

Mississippi

PASTORAL RESIDENT. University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS, is seeking a pastoral resident to join our pastoral team. Our program is 24 months which includes shared pastoral duties of preaching, teaching, and pastoral care. The resident for 2024-2026 will also have a focus in our children’s ministry. UBC is a family sized church located in Hattiesburg, MS. We are affiliated with both the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Ministers of all denominations may apply (M. Div. or M.T.S. required) but there is a preference for individuals with a Baptist/congregational background. If interested, visit us at www.ubchm.org and email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Your cover letter needs to address the following questions: (1) Why are you interested in our pastoral residency program? (2) What areas of growth do you see in yourself? and (3) Where have you found joy in ministry? (Posted 3-27-24)

Missouri

ASSOCIATE PASTOR, FAMILIES & FORMATION. First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, MO, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Families & Formation to develop, administer, and promote an effective and holistic ministry of spiritual formation with all ages in a way that leads each person to follow the Way of Christ, discover their giftedness, and experience continual life transformation. This position will develop and work with lay-led teams to accomplish this work and assist the pastoral staff with pastoral care, teaching, and preaching. For more information or questions, visit www.fbcjc.org/jobs. (Posted 3-8-24)

WORSHIP LEADER. First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, MO, is seeking a part-time Worship Leader to lead and coordinate the congregation’s worship activities, a core component central to the congregation’s religious life and mission. This position would direct the planning, coordination, operation, and evaluation of a cohesive and thematic Sunday morning worship experience in collaboration with the pastoral team, support staff, and volunteer leadership. For more information or questions, visit www.fbcjc.org/jobs. (Posted 3-8-24)

NorthCarolina

SENIOR PASTOR. Emerywood Baptist Church of High Point, NC, seeks a full-time senior pastor. He or she should be a seminary graduate, preferably with at least 5 years of ministerial staff experience. We are a multigenerational, moderate progressive CBF-affiliated church open to all people. We welcome a candidate with a rich personal theology, deep Biblical knowledge informed by modern scholarship, challenging preaching and teaching. He or she will foster trust in the congregation, challenging us to lean into the vulnerability of living a life of faith, and supporting our mission efforts. Send resume and cover letter to [email protected]. More info at https://emerywoodbaptistchurch.com/pastor-search/. (Posted 4-12-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR YOUTH AND MISSIONS. Forest Hills Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC is seeking an Associate Pastor who will provide leadership, direction, and oversight to the youth and mission ministries of the church. The minister will lead in planning and implementing special age-group activities and programs appropriate for the spiritual growth of youth and their families, while also leading mission efforts including the cultivation of sustainable relationships with new and existing mission partners. The minister will work closely with appropriate teams, committees, and staff to realize the overall mission of Forest Hills Baptist Church: Love God. Love People. Live the Gospel. This is a full-time position. To apply for this position, visit: foresthills.org/careers. (Posted 3-12-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS. Forest Hills Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC is seeking an Associate Pastor who will provide leadership, direction, and oversight to the children and adult ministries of the church. The minister will lead in planning and implementing special age-group activities and programs appropriate for the spiritual growth of children and their families, while also providing direction and administrative oversight for the young adult’s ministry, the men’s and women’s ministries, and the senior adult ministries of the church. The minister will work closely with appropriate teams, committees, and staff to realize the overall mission of Forest Hills Baptist Church: Love God. Love People. Live the Gospel. This is a full-time position. To apply for this position, visit: foresthills.org/careers. (Posted 3-12-24)

Pennsylvania

SENIOR PASTOR. North Hills Community Baptist Church (NHCBC), Pittsburgh, Pa., is in search of an inspirational leader to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of its long-time Senior Pastor. The ideal candidate would have a Master’s Degree (M.Div. or equivalent) and be an ordained minister in American Baptist Churches USA. NHCBC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural church located about eight miles north of downtown Pittsburgh, with a very welcoming and mission-minded congregation and a blended morning worship service. The engaged congregation desires to increase its outreach to the community in new and greater ways than in the past. NHCBC is known for its pastoral stability and pastoral support. The church is actively involved in Baptist and ecumenical groups on a local, regional, national, and international basis. Professional Specialties Needed: Pastoral Care, Interpreting the Faith, Counseling, Community, Assessment/Involvement/Organizer, Church Growth, More detailed information can be found at https://nhcbc.com/seeking-senior-pastor/. Contact Mark Mendicino at [email protected] for more information. (Posted 4-12-24)

SouthCarolina

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. First Baptist Greenville, SC, a progressive and inclusive faith community, is seeking a full-time Minister to Senior Adults. We are looking for an energetic, organized, spiritually mature individual with a seminary degree and a minimum of five years of ministry experience. They will lead a comprehensive ministry dedicated to offering spiritual formation, fellowship, trips, and service opportunities for our senior members and the wider community. The ideal candidate will be deeply committed to ministering alongside our senior adult community, with sensitivity to their unique needs. They will also assist with pastoral care throughout the church, primarily focusing on senior adults. As a valued member of our church’s ministerial staff, the ideal candidate will exemplify a demeanor marked by a collaborative work ethic, adaptability, an attitude of respect, and joy for ministry. Send resume and cover letter to Jenna Manning ([email protected] ) by April 15, 2024. (Posted 3-1-24)

Tennessee

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Hopewell Baptist Church in, Cleveland Tennessee, is searching for a Bi-Vocational Minister of Music. This person will lead the congregation in praise and worship through music that honors God and brings glory to His name. Those interested, please send resume to [email protected]. Attn: Minister of Music Search Team. (Posted 3-18-24)

Texas

CHANCEL CHOIR DIRECTOR-PART-TIME. Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas, has long been a beacon in the community providing support to all and actively seeking to be an example and voice of God’s love. All are welcome and belong in the community of Broadway. Born in the Baptist tradition and grown into its own identity, persons from many different backgrounds, perspectives, and walks of life call Broadway home. Broadway embraces all people as children of God and offers inclusion to worship and to serve in the ministries of the church. Broadway Baptist Church seeks a visionary leader with the highest musical skills to journey with us as we continue our mission and ministry. For more information regarding this position, please visit https://broadwaybc.org/. (Posted 3-14-24)

Virginia

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. Ox Hill Baptist Church in Chantilly, VA, a socioeconomically and culturally diverse suburb of Washington, DC, is seeking an Associate Pastor for Children, Youth, and Young Adults. This minister will be responsible for coordinating and planning faith formation events for children, youth, and their families and creating opportunities to engage young adults in Christian discipleship. Our ideal candidate will be spiritually mature, relational, energetic, collaborative, and innovative. Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university; possession of or progress towards a master’s degree in theological or ministerial studies is highly desirable. We anticipate this to be a full-time position; however, we are willing to entertain a part-time arrangement if need be. Ox Hill Baptist Church associates with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Association of Virginia. Interested applicants should email a resume to [email protected]. (Posted 4-17-24)

PASTOR. Bethel Baptist Church is seeking a pastor. Located outside of South Boston, in Southside Virginia, we are aligned with the Baptist General Association of Virginia and the Dan River Baptist Association. We are a group of maturing believers with a wonderful history and future. Besides the Pastor, there are two part-time staff members. With the recent announcement of the retirement of our pastor, we are seeking a successor who: manifests the characteristics of love found in 1 Corinthians 13; has a strong biblical understanding and demonstrates it through teaching and preaching; exhibits a vibrant personal relationship with our Lord, anxious to engage with members of the church and develop community relationships. Candidates should be skilled in using social media and technology; appreciative of our history, celebrating our victories, and equipping us for our future ministry. Candidates should have a tenure of successful ministry; a theological education from an accredited theological institute; and relate to the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. If interested, please submit your resume and cover letter to: [email protected] . (Posted 3-8-24)

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 3-1-24)

