Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Biden victory in hand, Black church get-out-the-vote workers assess the future

Exclude from home page  |  November 30, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

On the last Sunday of October, the Rev. Karl Anderson helped arrange a “Souls to the Polls” event on a blocked-off downtown street to encourage Alachua County, Florida, residents to do their civic duty ahead of Election Day.

More Articles