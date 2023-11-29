Canadian Evangelical Scholar Fired Following University Investigation

Canadian evangelical scholar and commentator John G. Stackhouse lost his job as a religious studies professor following a six-month investigation into accusations of inappropriate behavior toward students, spurred by an online campaign.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 29, 2023
