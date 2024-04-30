Baptist News Global
Evangelical Pastor Rains Holy Hell On Trump Bible: ‘Blasphemous’ And ‘Disgusting’

Former President Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA Bible” has been condemned as “disgusting,” “blasphemous,” and a “cheap ploy” by evangelical Christian pastor Loran Livingston.

