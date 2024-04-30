Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

What Would Jesus Do? Tackle the Housing Crisis, Say Some Congregations.

Exclude from home page  |  April 30, 2024

Read the full story: The New York Times

Walking past empty pews and stained-glass windows, the Rev. Victor Cyrus-Franklin, pastor of Inglewood First United Methodist Church in Inglewood, Calif., talked about how housing prices were threatening his flock.

More Articles