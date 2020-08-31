Carter Center, pushing for fair elections, turns focus to US

The Carter Center, an organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, has worked for decades to ensure fair elections in Africa, Latin America and Asia.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 31, 2020
The Carter Center, an organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, has worked for decades to ensure fair elections in Africa, Latin America and Asia.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJohn Roy
Faith Freedom 2020
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisElla Wall Prichard
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionKate Hanch
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
AnalysisAndrew Gardner
Faith Freedom 2020
OpinionTaylor Mertins
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionBob Browning
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisAaron Coyle-Carr
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJoe Westbury
NewsJeff Brumley
Faith Freedom 2020
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJoe Westbury
NewsJoe Westbury
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJohn Roy
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Faith Freedom 2020
OpinionTaylor Mertins
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionBob Browning
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionTasha Gibson
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionChris Caldwell
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionMark Wingfield
Faith Freedom 2020
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionDon Davidson
OpinionBecky Ankeny
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJakob Topper
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff