Catholic parishes disproportionately closed in poor, Black and Latino neighborhoods

Exclude from home page  |  April 8, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

While the number of U.S. Catholics is increasing, the total number of Catholic parishes nationwide declined 9% between 1970 and 2020, according to a new report by Georgetown University’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.

