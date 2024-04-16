Baptist News Global
Died: Beverly LaHaye, Pastor’s Wife Who Led Religious Right

April 16, 2024

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Beverly LaHaye, a timid pastor’s wife who became a fierce champion for conservative Christian politics and a force mobilizing hundreds of thousands of religious women, died on Sunday in a retirement home in El Cajon, California. She was 94.

