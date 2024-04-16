Died: Beverly LaHaye, Pastor’s Wife Who Led Religious Right

Beverly LaHaye, a timid pastor’s wife who became a fierce champion for conservative Christian politics and a force mobilizing hundreds of thousands of religious women, died on Sunday in a retirement home in El Cajon, California. She was 94.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 16, 2024
Beverly LaHaye, a timid pastor’s wife who became a fierce champion for conservative Christian politics and a force mobilizing hundreds of thousands of religious women, died on Sunday in a retirement home in El Cajon, California. She was 94.
AnalysisSteve Rabey
OpinionCourtney Stamey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJessica Lewis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
AnalysisKristen Thomason
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
OpinionJohn Burns
OpinionMartin Thielen
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionShannon Makujina
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
News
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionCourtney Stamey
OpinionJessica Lewis
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
OpinionJohn Burns
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionShannon Makujina
OpinionAnonymous
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrandan Robertson
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionAnthony Akaeze
OpinionMatthew W. Jordan
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionAnna Sieges
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionBrittany Stillwell
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff