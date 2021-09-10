Dylann Roof seeks rehearing on church shooting conviction

Dylann Roof has filed the next step in his federal appeal, challenging a court’s confirmation of his conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
BNG staff | September 10, 2021
