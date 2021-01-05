Baptist News Global
Faith leaders urge Congress to honor election result

January 5, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

More than 2,000 faith leaders and religious activists are calling on members of Congress to honor the result of November’s election and avoid “a delayed and drawn out objection” this week when President-elect Joe Biden’s win is set to be certified.

