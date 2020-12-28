Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Faithful Black descendants hope reparations after Florida massacre will be a model

Exclude from home page  |  December 28, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

As each new year approaches, Ebony Pickett looks back to the dark history of the massacre that began in the little-known majority-Black enclave in Rosewood, Florida, on Jan. 1, 1923.

More Articles