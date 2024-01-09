Florida Collects Enough Signatures To Put Pro-Choice Initiative On November Ballot

Abortion rights advocates in Florida have officially collected enough signatures to put a pro-choice amendment on the ballot in November.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 9, 2024
Abortion rights advocates in Florida have officially collected enough signatures to put a pro-choice amendment on the ballot in November.
NewsMarv Knox
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsSteve Rabey
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisDon Gordon
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
AnalysisStan Hastey
OpinionJohn Michael Helms
OpinionMartin Thielen
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMarv Knox
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield and Jeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionJohn Michael Helms
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionBrian Nietzel
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionRaouf J. Halaby
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRob Lee
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff