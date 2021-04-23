How 1,000 Black Churches Are Caring For the Earth

Read the full story: Christianity Today

When Rev. Dr. Ambrose Carroll joined with other U.S. leaders around environmental issues, he didn’t see people who looked like him — Black brothers and sisters of faith — at the table. Since the pastor founded Green The Church to amplify the efforts of Black churches 10 years ago, the organization has grown to include 1,000 Black congregations across the U.S. who are taking environmental action — from preaching sermons about creation care, to installing solar panels and growing community gardens, to influencing national policy.