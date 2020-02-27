Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

How churches are addressing voter suppression

CuratedSojourners  |  February 27, 2020

Read the full story: Sojourners

What once was a simpler effort to collectively vote as a congregation on a day of early voting, might have to become a more intensive multiprong initiative to educate voters about the intricacies of executing on their fundamental right to vote.

More Articles