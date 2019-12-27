In Memoriam: 12 newsmakers lost in 2019

Episcopal priest Robert Dilday, a former editor of the Religious Herald and Baptist News Global, died the weekend of Dec. 21 at age 64.

Longtime Southern Baptist journalist Walker Knight, founder of the independent news journal Baptists Today, died Dec. 1 at age 95.

Jimmy Nickell, a Kansas City layman and longtime supporter of a free Baptist press, died Nov. 16.

Bruce Heilman, president of the University of Richmond from 1971 to 1986, died Oct. 19 at 93.

Helen Graves, widow of Southern Seminary education dean Allen Graves and mother to former Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond President Tom Graves, died Sept. 6 at 105.

Rachel Held Evans, a best-selling progressive Christian author who challenged the conservative evangelical community, died May 4 at age 37.

Denton Lotz, who led the Baptist World Alliance through some of its most challenging years, died April 23 at age 80.

James E. Wood, 96, an expert on religious liberty and church-state issues at Baylor University and the Baptist Joint Committee, died March 24.

Paul D. Simmons, a Christian ethics professor who a quarter century ago became a lightning rod at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, died March 17. He was 82.

Jack Harwell, 86, editor of the Christian Index, a newspaper of the Georgia Baptist Convention, for 30 years and editor of Baptists Today (now Nurturing Faith Journal) for 10 years, died Jan. 18.

Jimmy R. Allen, 91, the last moderate president of the Southern Baptist Convention named as one of the most influential Baptists of the 20th century, died Jan. 8.

Bailey Smith, the Southern Baptist Convention president who infamously remarked that God does not hear the prayers of a Jew, died Jan. 14 at age 79.

