Is Pope Francis ‘The Only One Who Can Make A Difference’ In Uganda’s Anti-LGBTQ Bills?

March 28, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

The Episcopal priest who first documented links between U.S. evangelicals and an anti-gay bill in Uganda, the Rev. Kapya Kaoma, says that the “only person who can make a difference now in Africa is Pope Francis.”

