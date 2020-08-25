Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Georgia

ASSOCIATE COORDINATOR OF OPERATIONS. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship welcomes recommendations and applications for the position Associate Coordinator of Operations, which, will be responsible for the daily operations of the Fellowship, particularly in the areas of finance/accounting, human resources, information technology, data management and office operations. The Associate Coordinator of Operations will also be deeply involved in collaborations with the CBF Foundation, CBF Church Benefits, states and regions and other partners where there is need for administrative or operational support. This senior leadership position at CBF requires a deep commitment to Christ and a commitment to the Fellowship’s mission and ministry. Those interested in applying should go online to https://cbf.net/employment, submit a cover letter, a resume and the names of three initial references no later than Friday, August 28, 2020. Recommendations and nominations are also welcome. For more information or inquiries regarding the position, please send them to [email protected]. (Posted 8-3-20)

GLOBAL MISSIONS OPERATIONS SPECIALIST. Do you have a passion for God’s mission in the world? Excellent administrative skills and organizational acumen? Have you ever wondered if God could use your gifts to advance God’s mission on earth as in heaven? If so, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) may have just the opportunity for you. CBF Global Missions seeks an Operations Specialist to provide administrative support to senior leadership, manage departmental processes and projects, and serve as the primary point of contact for partners that relate to CBF’s mission engagement in twenty countries on four continents. The position reports directly to Coordinator of Global Missions and requires a broad interest in cultures and theological literacy. Please visit our website at https://cbf.net/employment to complete the CBF application for employment and view instructions on how and where to send your cover letter and resume. For questions, you may email [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-20)

Back to top of page

Maryland

LEAD PASTOR. At Calvary Baptist Church, Towson, MD, we are a community of God’s people, united in love for God that gathers to worship and glorify God, in the welcoming tradition of our American Baptist faith: sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as guided by the Holy Spirit, through discipleship, Christian education, and community outreach. Calvary Baptist is currently seeking a lead Pastor who adheres to doctrines of the American Baptist Church, believes that the Bible is the inerrant Word of God, and has a hunger for biblical teaching, community outreach, missions, and youth ministry. We would like a candidate who holds a master’s degree in divinity or higher, has previously pastored a church, has experience growing a church and either lives within close proximity, or is willing to relocate to the Towson community or its surrounding areas. Master’s degree, 5-10 years of experience. https://www.calvarybaptist-towson.org/. Email: Drew Wright [email protected]. (Posted 7-14-20)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER WITH YOUTH & COLLEGE STUDENTS. Are you a minister who has a strong passion for youth and college ministry? Do you value authentic relationships with pre-teens, teens and young adults that create space for questions and insights that challenge, inform, and mold a deepening of faith that carries lifelong significance? Are you looking for a church environment where the ministry to youth and college-aged persons appreciates their contribution to the church community and the larger society? Are you ready to lead and nurture pre-teens, teens and young adults as they are seeking to grow in their relationship with Christ? If so, we’d love to hear from you. Please visit http://www.fbcraleigh.org/hiring to learn more about our congregation, this position, and to apply. (Posted 6-29-20)

Back to top of page





Virginia

PASTOR. Emmaus Baptist Church, New Kent County, VA, is seeking a pastor. Emmaus is a small and spirited congregation concluding the intentional interim process following the retirement of its pastor of 18 years. The church has seven active women deacons and can offer a compensation package of $55,000-$65,000 for a full-time pastor. For more information on the church, check https://emmausbapchurch.com/. If interested please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 7-28-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE