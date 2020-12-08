Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Illinois

FULL-TIME HOUSEPARENT COUPLES. The Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi, IL, seeks married couples to serve as houseparents. BCHFS is a Christian agency providing guidance and supervision to troubled adolescents in a group home. This position would require the couple to live 7-days a week in the cottage with the residents, followed by seven days off. Applicants must be 21+ and have an HS diploma/GED. This is a full-time position with benefits. Houseparents use biblical values in modeling a healthy family as they care for the children in their cottage. They manage the home to create a therapeutic environment. They work towards the goals established when each child is accepted at BCHFS. Within a structured environment, they ensure a holistic approach to nurturing each child. To apply or for more information, visit www.bchfs.com/employment. (Posted 12-7-20)

Indiana

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Terre Haute, IN, is seeking an associate pastor. First Baptist Church is our Jesus-centered home where we are led by the Holy Spirit and taught by God’s Word. We are home to a multi- and developing inter-generational congregation of people who love, seek, and rely on God daily. We are home to ever-growing Children and Youth Ministries. Our adults are as invested in their relationships with each other as they are in discipleship. Our home is amid targeted renovations and expansions to help facilitate community-facing activities. We strive to be the hands and feet of Christ here in the Wabash Valley. Please contact Region Minister, Mark Thompson at email: [email protected]. (Posted 11-23-20)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SPIRITUAL FORMATION. First Baptist Church of Corbin, KY seeks a full-time Associate Pastor of Spiritual Formation. This position will be tailored to the Associate Pastors unique gifts and abilities determined by the search committee. Located off Interstate 75 halfway between Lexington, KY and Knoxville, TN. Corbin is a small Appalachian town with a booming downtown and excellent school system. FBC Corbin is a warm, moderate, and service-focused congregation with an average attendance of 150 for worship. We are seeking an energetic leader who will focus on developing meaningful relationships with our students, families, and community. More information can be found at corbinfbc.org. Please send application materials to [email protected]. (Posted 10-20-20)

Missouri

SENIOR PASTOR. Wyatt Park Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Mo., is seeking a visionary leader with preaching and teaching skills. We are seeking a biblically grounded, relational and community involved pastor to help support the church’s mission to make disciples. Our hope is for a dynamic speaker that can preach passionate, inspiring sermons with spiritually challenging messages with a message of salvation. We need a pastor who can guide the congregation in missions and ministry with a passion for worship, discipleship, and a heart to reach the next generation for Christ. Our next senior pastor needs to be an enthusiastic, outgoing individual that can relate to a wide age group. Must have the ability to join with a renewed and refreshed congregation for mission to our community and beyond. Minimum of Master of Divinity from an accredited seminary. Minimum of 3 to 5 years experience. To apply email a cover letter with a current resume, references, social media links, and sermon video/audio links to Rev. Dr. Robin Stoops at [email protected] and Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected]. (Posted 10-22-20)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC, on Salisbury Street is seeking a Minister of Music. This minister will lead us in providing a thorough and comprehensive music ministry, in coordination with the other programs of the church. FBC Raleigh on Salisbury St. is an urban church located on Capitol Square and draws people from throughout the Triangle. We are a CBF-affiliated congregation that honors historic Baptist principles and welcomes women as leaders in the pulpit and diaconate. We worship together through traditional liturgical worship in a historic sanctuary with an antiphonal organ. Please visit http://www.fbcraleigh.org/ to learn more about our congregation and this position. If you believe your gifts and skills might match our church, email us at [email protected] with the word “Application” in the subject line. Please include a résumé with cover letter and a summary of your music ministry philosophy of not more than two pages. We will respond within 48 hours to let you know we’ve received your application. If you have any questions, submit them to [email protected] with the word “Question” in the subject line. Contact person John Rhodes, [email protected], 919-815-7468. (Posted 11-23-20)

Texas

YOUTH MINISTER. Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas TX, is seeking a part-time Youth Minister beginning immediately (exact beginning date flexible). 15 hours per week during school year. 20 hours per week during summer. Job Description highlights: Oversee and execute all activities related to the youth ministry of Royal Lane including youth Sunday School curriculum and teacher coordination. Plan and orchestrate Wednesday evening youth bible study and activities. Participate in on-going youth mission activities. Engage youth in social and racial justice events. Participate in and accompany the youth at a mid-winter retreat and summer youth camp. Participate in and manage the youth component of an annual church wide mission trip. Plan and conduct regular extra-curricular activities. The candidate will also be expected to participate in staff meetings, worship planning, ministerial visitation at hospitals, and serve as a worship leader as time and interest allow. Resumes and letters of reference may be sent to: [email protected]. (Posted 12-8-20)

SENIOR PASTOR. Calvary Baptist Church, located in Waco, Texas and affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is searching for a Senior Pastor. We welcome applicants that reflect the diversity of the body of Christ. Applications should include a cover letter and resume with three references. We will begin reviewing resumes on 12/15/2020. Please send all materials or inquiries to: [email protected]. (Posted 10-22-20)

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Bethlehem Christian Church in Suffolk, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor. Our suburban Christian church has a traditional worship style with 55-75 average Sunday attendance since Covid 19, and 100-125 prior to Covid. Bethlehem is involved with several community organizations including Coalition Against Poverty in Suffolk (CAPS) and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia through our food pantry ministry. A college and/or seminary degree is required. Pastoral experience is preferred. Interested candidates may submit information to the Pastoral Search Committee, Attention Laura Carter, Bethlehem Christian Church, 1549 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434 or email at [email protected]. (Posted 11-11-20)

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF CHILDEN AND FAMILIES. Westwood Baptist Church in Springfield, VA, is looking for a full-time Minister of Children and Families. Westwood has recently developed a new Calling Statement that focuses on connecting with and serving our community and its families. As part of that focus, we are looking to expand our weekday ministry for preschoolers and launch a Before/After School program for children. The Minister of Children and Families will serve as the primary pastoral presence for Westwood families as well as develop and direct our new community initiatives. The successful candidate will need strong organization and delegation skills, the ability to dream big dreams and put plans into action, and a heart for the faith development of children. Westwood is located in Fairfax County, VA, and has 4 elementary schools in our immediate vicinity. To apply send a cover letter and resume to Holly Schmitz, chair of the search committee at [email protected]. (Posted 11-5-20)

