Ministry jobs and more

MINISTRY JOBS

California

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Fairview Community Church, Costa Mesa, California, a small, lively, progressive and inclusive congregation located in the heart of Orange County, is seeking a full-time Pastor. We are searching for a leader who is creative, energetic, innovative, and imaginative. The possibilities and opportunities for ministry here are rich for the right leader. See a more detailed description at ocfairviewchurch.org/pastor-search/. (Posted 6-19-22)

Georgia

COORDINATOR OF GLOBAL MISSIONS. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship currently seeks to fill the position for Coordinator of Global Missions. The Coordinator will give leadership to inviting CBF congregations, field personnel and engagement partners to deeper participation in Christ’s mission, foster a culture of mutual equipping, learning and empowerment, so that our Fellowship might participate more faithfully in Christ’s transformation of the world. The Coordinator should be a visionary and inspiring leader, a strategic thinker, have experience with leading culture change, and have pastoral and relational gifts marked by humility, curiosity and growing faith. It is desired that the Coordinator will have experience living and serving in a cross cultural setting during their adulthood. In order to apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, resume and the names of three initial witnesses to [email protected] not later than August 14, 2022. Recommendations/nominations are also welcome and can be sent to [email protected] also not later than August 14, 2022. (Posted 7-19-22)

REACH AND GROWTH SPECIALIST. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a outreach and growth specialist. This position will provide support to CBF’s Outreach and Growth team which consist of new church partnership relationships, facilitate the engagement of new church partners, and connect new partners to companion congregations for their enrichment. The Outreach & Growth Specialist would also serve to provide critical support to CBF’s diversity and inclusion efforts with particular emphasis on Familia, PAK, and the McCall RJ Initiative and serve as the team liaison on various CBF collaborative teams. We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. The position is based in Decatur, Georgia. If interested, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-23-22)

PAK MINISTRY COORDINATOR. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a PAK Field Ministry Coordinator to join the Outreach & Growth team. This position will To advance both the mission and identity of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) Global and the purpose and goals of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship through the Pan African Koinonia (PAK). We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. If interested, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-23-22)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is searching for a full-time Associate Pastor for Children and Families. While, the calling and gifts of the Associate Pastor lie primarily in ministry with children and their families, they will serve as an integral member of the Pastoral Team. As per our Employee Handbook, “Broadway is an equal opportunity employer…” where we believe Every Story Matters. We are prayerfully seeking someone called to the Gospel Ministry of Christ, with the strategic imagination to design and implement ministry for families, and with the pastoral compassion and joy to love, laugh, and lead among our littlest disciples in our church family. For more information, visit broadwaybaptist.org/childrensearch. (Posted 7-11-22)

MINISTER TO YOUTH (PART-TIME). Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is searching for a part-time Minister to Youth. While the calling and gifts of the Youth Minister lie primarily in ministry with youth and their families, they will serve as an integral part of the Broadway staff and the larger congregation. As per our Employee Handbook, “Broadway is an equal opportunity employer…” where we believe Every Story Matters. We are prayerfully seeking someone called to the Gospel Ministry of Christ, who is searching for a place to serve pastorally, grow personally, and walk faithfully with a wonderful, wild gaggle of teenagers and their families. For more information visit broadwaybaptist.org/youthsearch. (Posted 7-11-22)

Mississippi

PASTOR. University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS, invites inquiries regarding its pastor search. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Alliance of Baptists. A diverse congregation of approximately two hundred, we are inclusive, inquisitive and community-minded. We are committed to robust Christian education and actively support a number of local ministries as well as Delta Hands for Hope in Shaw, Mississippi. Hattiesburg is a thriving college town of 50,000 with an active arts scene, more than its share of coffee shops, two large hospitals and two universities. The pastor will be leading a progressive congregation whose polity is transparent and committee-led and supervising a staff of 5 that includes an office secretary, church administrator, music director, etc. We value sermons that are thoughtful, challenging and hopeful, and we expect our pastor to be engaged in the civic and religious life of the community. For more information and for application instructions, see the Pastor Announcement at http://ubchm.org/pastor-announcement/. Applications will be reviewed until a final selection is made. (Posted 6-17-22)

NewMexico

KIDS PASTOR. Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is looking for a Kids Pastor to join their team. This dynamic and growing church is looking for a passionately called person to develop a comprehensive program of evangelism and discipleship for preschoolers, children, and their families. They are looking for an experienced people-loving pastor to lead their current volunteers and grow this ministry to be a vibrant part of the church. They desire to see Hoffmantown be a church where children can come and not just learn about the serious things of God, but also be free to be themselves and experience His unconditional love and joy through the people and programs. New Mexico is sometimes called the “Land of Enchantment” due to its natural beauty, southwestern culture, and tasty cuisine. Hoffmantown Church is located in the Northeast Heights, which is one of Albuquerque’s most desirable areas to live. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/hoffmantown-church-childrens. (Posted 5-23-22)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. St. John’s Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a Minister for Children and their Families. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, the Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists, the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the NC Council of Churches. We welcome all those interested to apply regardless of denominational affiliation. We are seeking candidates called to minister with children and their families in a progressive and inclusive setting as part of our ministerial staff. If you or someone you know would be interested in applying, we invite you to learn more about the position, our church and its ministries on our website, https://stjohnsbaptistchurch.org/minister-for-children-their-families-search/. hose interested in applying or with questions should contact our search committee at [email protected]. (Posted 7-11-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Whiteville, N.C. Inc. dually aligned with CBF and SBC, is seeking a full-time pastor. FBC is a moderate, mission-minded church with a 187-year history, a resident membership of 277 members, and a traditional style of worship. Candidate should have a minimum of a Master of Divinity, a strong ability to preach/teach, good leadership skills, and compassion for people of various ages. Send resume to [email protected], or Betty Jo Prevatte, 216 Pine Street, Whiteville, NC 28472. (Posted 6-21-22)

Tennessee

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND YOUNG FAMILIES. First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN, seeks a creative, dynamic full-time Minister to Children and Young Families. FBC is a solidly moderate, deeply missional downtown church in the fastest growing city in the state. With a population over 150,000, “The Boro” is home to a major university (MTSU), superior schools, commerce, and health care. Located only forty minutes from downtown Nashville, FBC has a good base of young families and children’s leadership. Our strong, collaborative ministry team is known for its long tenures. FBC holds a clear commitment to women in ministry and lay-leadership. The person in this role will minister to children birth through fifth grade and their families, and give oversight to the potential rebirth of a long-successful, but now dormant, weekday program. There are also opportunities to meaningfully engage in the broader ministry through strategic planning, pastoral care and preaching. Responses and resumes may be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 7-5-22)

Texas

PASTOR FOR WORSHIP AND MUSIC. Second Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas, “Second B” is seeking to call a Pastor for Worship and Music to serve with excellence and integrity of all worship and music related ministries of our congregation. More about our congregation at secondb.org and the position at: https://secondb.org/worshippastor/. (Posted 6-21-22)

PART-TIME MINISTER TO YOUTH. Lake Shore Baptist Church of Waco, TX, is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians who are attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. We are seeking a minister who has the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire and lead our youth. For more information and to apply, please visit https://lsbcwaco.org/children-and-youth-minister-searches/. (Posted 6-17-22)

PART-TIME MINISTER TO CHILDREN. Lake Shore Baptist Church of Waco, TX, is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians who are attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. We are seeking a minister who has the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire and lead our children. For more information and to apply, please visit https://lsbcwaco.org/children-and-youth-minister-searches/. (Posted 6-17-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Abilene, Texas, is seeking its next Senior Pastor. Our church is simultaneously a traditional community where a high view of scripture guides us, and we are a moderate Baptist community that strongly supports women in ministry. We invest significant energy and resources in missional engagement in our local community, as well as partnering with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas to carry out our mission beyond our community. We expect that our next Senior Pastor will hold a seminary degree, and a doctoral degree is strongly preferred. We also expect that our next Senior Pastor will have long-standing experience in Baptist congregations. For more information consult our Congregational Profile at First Baptist Church of Abilene TX » Senior Pastor Search Updates (fbcabilene.org). Please make inquiries or send recommendations to [email protected]. (Posted 6-8-22)

Virginia

FULL TIME PASTOR. Starling Avenue Baptist Church, Martinsville, VA, seeks a fulltime pastor who is Spirit-led, caring, loving, and can connect with people of all ages and various backgrounds. We long for a gifted leader who inspires and encourages through worship services, Bible study, and compassionate pastoral care. The church needs a shepherd to grow with us and help discern God’s future for the Church. Starling Avenue is a welcoming church that believes all people are children of God. Our church has a rich history of supporting missions, both at home and abroad. We are affiliated with state, national, and international Baptist alliances. MDiv from an accredited seminary or divinity school required. At least five years of pastoral experience is preferred. To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected] For more details, visit our website at www.starlingavenue.org (Member Resources). (Posted 7-11-22)

MUSIC LEADER. Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Mathews County, Va., is seeking a part-time music leader to help plan and lead the musical aspects of our church. Pay is negotiable based upon skill and productivity. For additional information contact us at 804-725-2384 or [email protected] or [email protected]. (Posted 7-5-22)

PASTOR. Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor. We value a pastor who proclaims God’s Good News through inspirational speaking skills and informed Bible scholarship. Our worship liturgy is “Baptist traditional” while appreciating variations on our present worship style. We desire collegial ministry between our pastor and lay leaders and affirm women in ordained leadership. Candidates must have a Master of Divinity degree, and ideally, several years of experience either as a pastor or associate pastor. Interested candidates may learn more about our congregation and how to apply at gracehillsbaptist.com. Please send a cover letter of application, resume with three references (one or more from church members familiar with your pastoral work) to [email protected]. Applications will be accepted through July 29, 2022. (Posted 6-28-22)

ASSOIATE PASTOR FOR YOUTH AND FAMILIES/UNIVERSITY CHAPLAIN. West Main Baptist Church and Averett University of Danville, VA are seeking a full-time minister to serve half-time at West Main as Associate Pastor for Youth and Families, and half-time at Averett as University Chaplain. We are seeking a highly motivated and organized seminary graduate with the emotional intelligence and spiritual maturity required to minister compassionately within the diverse theological and cultural contexts of our partner institutions. West Main Baptist and Averett University are affiliated with both the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Association of Virginia. To learn more and apply visit: http://www.westmainbaptist.org/associate-pastor-search.html. (Posted 6-14-22)

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR FAMILIES at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. Join in on new & creative ministry in SW Virginia! This position is responsible for providing leadership in a shared associate pastor position with two small, but growing sister CBF churches – Chatham Heights Baptist Church & First Baptist Church of Martinsville: Alongside church volunteers, create meaningful children and youth programs and minister to young families. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, sabbatical, half-tuition daycare) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at l[email protected]. Application deadline is July 31, 2022, though resumes will be considered immediately upon receipt. (Posted 5-26-22)

