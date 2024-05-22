Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Arizona

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Holbrook, Arizona, is seeking a pastor. FBC is located in a scenic, high desert area, population 5000. Historic town, founded in the 1880’s. Is known for its “Wild West” heritage. Has a diverse population including Native American (27%), Hispanic (31%), Caucasian (32%) and Black (5%). Surrounding communities are Joseph City, Woodruff, and Sun Valley. First Baptist Church of Holbrook is a well-established church poised for revival and growth. Average worship attendance is 65, and Bible study is 45. FBC participates and supports local, North American and International Missions. It is a member of the Desert Pines Baptist Association of the Arizona Southern Baptist Convention. Pastoral experience and seminary, and belief in Baptist Faith and Message are preferred. Resumes will be accepted through USPS or email: Attn: Pastor Search Committee, First Baptist Church, Box 255, Holbrook, AZ 86025. Email: [email protected]. All resumes should be postmarked or received no later than May 24, 2024. (Posted 4-17-24)

Florida

PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and seek to be an open and inclusive community. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred). The position will involve 20-30 hours per week. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected]. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 4-29-24)

Georgia

DIRECTOR OF IDENTITY. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a Director of Identity to join the Operations team. The Director of Identity will empower and lead a seasoned team of professionals in CBF’s communications and marketing efforts. The role is responsible for developing and implementing audience-focused communication and marketing strategies that align with our organizational goals and enhance our brand. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 5-22-24)

CONGREGATIONAL STEWARDSHIP OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Congregational Stewardship Officer to provide consultation, resources, and support to CBF partner churches in all areas that pertain to and contribute to their financial well-being. This position is a part of the CBF Fund Development team. To view the full job description and instructions on how to apply for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 4-12-24)

CHURCH DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Church Development Officer to launch and maintain a successful annual giving program for CBF partner churches (Called Into Fellowship) and oversee other giving campaigns for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. This position is a part of the CBF Fund Development team. To view the full job description and instructions on how to apply for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 4-12-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia, is seeking an associate pastor who will implement the vision of the church while developing and shepherding our ten ministerial staff members. The ideal candidate will have a dedicated heart for Jesus Christ and the gospel and fully embody a servant leader. This position would serve as the senior associate and supervise age-related ministers and others on staff, as well as provide guidance for discipleship at the church. This is an opportunity for someone seasoned in ministry and ready for growing responsibility in a strong church. Resumes, cover letters, references, and questions can be submitted to [email protected] and more information can be found at www.discoverfbc.org/minister-search. (Posted 4-9-24)

NorthCarolina

PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, NC, is seeking the full-time pastor that God has been preparing to lead our church into the future. We are a multi-generational congregation looking for someone who is interested in ministering to all age groups. Trinity is a welcoming church that loves to worship God through beautiful music, Christ-centered messages, and corporate prayer. Our congregation is deeply engaged in Bible study, fellowship and community outreach. We are dually affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of NC and the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. We have an average attendance of approximately 85 for Sunday morning worship. Our ideal candidate will have a theologically sound education from an accredited seminary or divinity school. We desire a dynamic and energetic pastor who possesses strong preaching skills, a heart for pastoral ministry, and a servant leadership style. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send resume to: [email protected]. https://www.trinitybaptistnewtonnc.org/pastor-profile. (Posted 5-9-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR MISSIONS & SENIOR ADULTS. Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, is seeking candidates who has a passion for people in the local, national, and global communities and leading active senior adults in the church to live out the church’s mission of joining hands with God. We are seeking a leader (male or female) who can inspire and equip God’s people to be actively involved in the mission of God’s Kingdom by serving, going, and giving. This person will collaborate with other ministers to build intergenerational relationships throughout the church and support the senior adult committee in leading the ongoing ministry with senior adults. In addition, this minister will assist the Senior pastor in all aspects of pastoral ministry and serve as the supervising minister in the absence of the Senior Pastor. Please forward resumes and interest to [email protected] by June 1, 2024. For more information go to https://tbcraleigh.com/about-tbc/employment/. (Posted 4-18-24)

SENIOR PASTOR. Emerywood Baptist Church of High Point, NC, seeks a full-time senior pastor. He or she should be a seminary graduate, preferably with at least 5 years of ministerial staff experience. We are a multigenerational, moderate progressive CBF-affiliated church open to all people. We welcome a candidate with a rich personal theology, deep Biblical knowledge informed by modern scholarship, challenging preaching and teaching. He or she will foster trust in the congregation, challenging us to lean into the vulnerability of living a life of faith, and supporting our mission efforts. Send resume and cover letter to [email protected]. More info at https://emerywoodbaptistchurch.com/pastor-search/. (Posted 4-12-24)

Pennsylvania

SENIOR PASTOR. North Hills Community Baptist Church (NHCBC), Pittsburgh, Pa., is in search of an inspirational leader to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of its long-time Senior Pastor. The ideal candidate would have a Master’s Degree (M.Div. or equivalent) and be an ordained minister in American Baptist Churches USA. NHCBC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural church located about eight miles north of downtown Pittsburgh, with a very welcoming and mission-minded congregation and a blended morning worship service. The engaged congregation desires to increase its outreach to the community in new and greater ways than in the past. NHCBC is known for its pastoral stability and pastoral support. The church is actively involved in Baptist and ecumenical groups on a local, regional, national, and international basis. Professional Specialties Needed: Pastoral Care, Interpreting the Faith, Counseling, Community, Assessment/Involvement/Organizer, Church Growth, More detailed information can be found at https://nhcbc.com/seeking-senior-pastor/. Contact Mark Mendicino at [email protected] for more information. (Posted 4-12-24)

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Erwin, Tenn., a historic downtown church with a 202-year presence in our community, seeks a full-time senior pastor to lead our church into the future. Erwin is a city of 6,000 nestled in the Appalachian Mountains and conveniently located between Asheville, NC, and Johnson City, TN just off Interstate 26. FBC Erwin is a welcoming congregation with a commitment to serving our community through local missions and outreach and the fulfillment of Christian education from birth to adulthood. Our congregation affirms the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. We desire a pastor who has a calling from God for pastoral ministry, seeing this ministry as a spiritual investment in our beautiful family of faith. The pastor should be an avid student of God’s word and present it in a way that challenges all ages and levels of spiritual maturity in our congregation. Preference will be given to candidates that hold an accredited seminary or divinity school degree and possess five to ten years of experience. Compensation commensurate with education and experience. Resumes and cover letters may be emailed to [email protected] and will be accepted through June 8, 2024. More information can be found at www.erwinfirst.org/pastorsearch. (Posted 5-9-24)

Texas

MINISTER TO PRESCHOOLERS. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications for the role of minister to preschoolers, a part-time role. The minister to preschoolers will execute a comprehensive ministry of spiritual formation for newborns through Pre-K and their families that helps Wilshire build a community of faith shaped by the Spirit of Jesus Christ. Founded in 1951, Wilshire is a welcoming and affirming, justice-oriented community where everyone is valued for who they are — a place where the beauty of God’s creation is celebrated and a place where we will name that the world is broken. To see the job description and other information go to https://wilshirebc.org/employment/. (Posted 5-14-24)

Virginia

WORSHIP PASTOR. Gayton Baptist Church, located in Henrico, Virginia, is seeking a Worship Pastor. This person will be responsible for the total Worship Ministry of the church, including two Sunday morning worship services and all special events and programming. Interested candidates should have proficiency in leading both traditional and contemporary worship, an associated degree or commensurate experience, and competency in coordinating multiple people in worship leadership. This position requires a worship pastor to be visible and lead in the planning, organization, implementation, and evaluation of a comprehensive Worship Ministry (music, tech, and media) program for weekly worship. Please submit resume to: [email protected]. Deadline to apply is June 1, 2024. (Posted 5-4-24)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/TREASURER. The Woman’s Missionary Union of Virginia (WMUV) is seeking an Executive Director/Treasurer (ED/T) to lead the 150-year-old organization into a changing future. The mission of WMUV is to equip and inspire churches to be on mission with God. WMUV affirms Christ’s call on a woman’s life, a missional response to the world’s needs, and the development of missional leaders. For the full job posting and application, please visit: https://www.wmuv.org/employment. (Posted 5-1-24)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Suffolk Christian Church in Suffolk, Virginia, is seeking a fulltime pastor to lead us into the next chapter of our life and ministry. The church, established in 1860, is located on North Main Street in the historic downtown area. We seek a pastor to provide strong leadership in preaching and worship, pastoral care, leadership development and fulfilling our mission and vision. The church follows the Christian year and a traditional style of worship. We desire to engage with our local schools and those needing shelter in our community, and we wish to grow our congregation, perhaps through an alternative worship service. The church and pastoral profiles are available at suffolkchristianchurch.org. Please send resumes and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 4-29-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. Ox Hill Baptist Church in Chantilly, VA, a socioeconomically and culturally diverse suburb of Washington, DC, is seeking an Associate Pastor for Children, Youth, and Young Adults. This minister will be responsible for coordinating and planning faith formation events for children, youth, and their families and creating opportunities to engage young adults in Christian discipleship. Our ideal candidate will be spiritually mature, relational, energetic, collaborative, and innovative. Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university; possession of or progress towards a master’s degree in theological or ministerial studies is highly desirable. We anticipate this to be a full-time position; however, we are willing to entertain a part-time arrangement if need be. Ox Hill Baptist Church associates with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Association of Virginia. Interested applicants should email a resume to [email protected]. (Posted 4-17-24)

