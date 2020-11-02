Movement Wants to Make Southern Baptists Conservative Again

A week before the election, Truett McConnell University president Emir Caner told fellow Southern Baptists, “We are in a battle for the soul of our nation and denomination.”
BNG staff | November 2, 2020
