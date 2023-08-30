Baptist News Global
On August 26, 2023, in Washington D.C., Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Water King, Yolanda King and Johnathan Grreen Black lock arms marching from the Lincoln Memorial to the King Memorial . (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)
Featured

Photo essay: 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

News  |  August 29, 2023

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump appears on stage with families who have been impacted by police brutality. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., a Black Lives Matter supporter shows support with a raised fist for Black power while holding a BLK flag. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., Sofie (middle Left) and aalyah (middle right) hold up signs and pride flags. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th aniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., a family of three shows support for the Civil Rights Act. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington D.C., Micheal Eric Dyson is seen holding up a chair, stating “All you have to do is show up.” (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Wasington, August 26, 2023, in Washington D.C., protesters march from the Lincoln Memorial to the King Memorial. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., protesters are seen holding an American flag and a Pride flag while marching from the Lincoln Memorial to the King Memorial. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., protesters march from the Lincon Memorial to the King Memorial. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., protesters are seen holding a sign to show support for the National Organization for Women. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington D.C., protesters are seen holding a sign to show supoort on equality. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th annivesary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., protesters march from the Lincoln Memorial to the King Memorial. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., a protester holds a sign to show support Intersectional Feminism. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., protesters march from the Lincoln Memorial to the King Memorial. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

At the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C., protesters hold up Stop Asian Hate signs. (Photo by Roderious Phillips © 2023 Baptist News Global)

 

Roderious Phillips is a freelance photojournalist based in Macon, Ga. A native of the Mississippi Delta, he is a recent graduate of Mercer University. 

