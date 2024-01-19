Baptist News Global
Poland’s parliament votes to lift immunity of far-right lawmaker who extinguished Hanukkah candles

January 19, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Poland’s lawmakers voted Wednesday to lift the immunity of a far-right colleague who used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles during a ceremony in parliament last month.

