Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pope Francis will offer plenary indulgence in response to coronavirus

CuratedReligion News Service  |  March 24, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Pope Francis announced on Sunday (March 22) that he will be delivering an extraordinary Urbi et Orbi blessing and indulgence due to the coronavirus pandemic that has been disrupting the world and has had its largest outbreak in Italy.

More Articles