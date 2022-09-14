Baptist News Global
Pope, opening Kazakh visit, blasts ‘senseless’ Ukraine war

September 14, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis begged for an end to Russia’s “senseless and tragic war” in Ukraine as he arrived Tuesday in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan to join faith leaders from around the world in praying for peace.

