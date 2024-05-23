Register for BNG webinar with John Pavlovitz

Author John Pavlovitz will join BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield Tuesday, May 28, for a change-making conversation about his latest book, Worth Fighting For.

The free one-hour webinar will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Advance registration is required by signing up here.

A 25-year veteran in the trenches of local church ministry, Pavlovitz is committed to equality, diversity and justice both inside and outside faith communities. A former pastor Baptist and Methodist churches, he is the author of If God Is Love, Don’t Be a Jerk, A Bigger Table, Hope and Other Superpowers, Low, Rise, and Stuff That Needs to Be Said.

Pavlovitz rose to national attention in 2015 after being fired from a church and beginning to write online about his experiences from the perspective of progressive Christianity in a Donald Trump world. He calls himself a “writer, pastor and activist” who is “committed to equality, diversity and justice — both inside and outside faith communities.”

“When I had my own viral moment through a BNG column published in May 2016, one of the first people to reach out to me was John,” Wingfield said. “He has a pastor’s heart and wants to make the world a better place. I’ve been a fan of his writing ever since.

“This will be our second time to have John on a BNG webinar, and I guarantee it will be a lively conversation,” he added. “Many of our readers share John’s values and expression of faith.”

Pavlovitz is an outspoken critic of Trump, on moral and ethical grounds, and is advocate for LGBTQ inclusion in the church.

Publicity for his new book explains: “It’s a scary time for America, with rights for women and transgender people being rolled back, the truth about Black history and experience being silenced, and unrestricted gun violence on the rise. People who value inclusion, compassion and the common good are understandably anxious and angry ― but we can’t give up hope. We need motivation to keep fighting for justice.”

The book mixes previous essays published on Pavlovitz’s website with new essays “to provide the encouragement, stamina and direction we need to keep going, even when things feel bleak.”