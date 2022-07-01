Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Russia’s antisemitism aimed at Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is just the Kremlin variant of a very old European virus

Exclude from home page  |  July 1, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was asked in May 2022 how Russia could claim that Ukraine was run by Nazis, since Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.

More Articles