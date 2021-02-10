Baptist News Global
Safety Net Programs Have Reduced U.S. Poverty, Disparities Remain

February 10, 2021

Poverty in the U.S. has been reduced significantly by social safety net programs, but ethnic and racial disparities persist, according to a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) report published January 28.

