The ordination of the first female rabbi 50 years ago has brought many changes – and some challenges

June 2, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

Fifty years ago, on June 3, 1972, as Sally J. Priesand became the first woman ordained a rabbi by a Jewish seminary, her 35 male classmates spontaneously rose to their feet to acknowledge her historic feat.

