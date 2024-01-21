Baptist News Global
The Vatican’s top expert on AI ethics is a friar from a medieval Franciscan order

January 21, 2024

Friar Paolo Benanti wears the plain brown robes of his medieval Franciscan order as he pursues one of the most pressing issues in contemporary times: how to govern artificial intelligence so that it enriches — and doesn’t exploit — people’s lives.

