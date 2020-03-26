Baptist News Global
Trump’s Easter goal in war on virus a nod to faith, business

CuratedAssociated Press  |  March 26, 2020

President Donald Trump’s “beautiful” idea to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter Sunday and pack church pews that day was dreamed up during a conference call among business leaders desperate to get the country back up and running.

