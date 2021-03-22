Baptist News Global
With Beth Moore’s exit, more evangelical women are challenging strict gender norms

March 22, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Growing up in Southern Baptist churches, Courtney Moore assumed she would marry, have children and live a life circumscribed by the theology of biblical womanhood, i.e., faith, marriage, motherhood.

