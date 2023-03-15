Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

With Her Newsworthy ‘Firsts,’ Don’t Ignore Religion Angles In Nikki Haley Vs. Donald Trump

Exclude from home page  |  March 15, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

As a woman and as a child of immigrants from India, new presidential candidate Nikki Haley has scored notable career “firsts.”

More Articles