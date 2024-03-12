10 practices to help us cultivate a Jesus worldview

Irish singer and songwriter Bono of the band U2 confesses, “I believe Jesus is the Son of God; if we could be more like him, the world would be transformed.”

It’s one thing to confess, “I believe in Jesus.” It’s another thing to learn and live by a Jesus worldview. Cultivating a Jesus worldview is the heart of discipleship.

In a world filled with diverse ideologies and beliefs, cultivating a Jesus worldview can provide a compass for navigating life’s complexities. Here are 10 key practices to help you foster and deepen this perspective:

1. Read and reflect on the stories and teachings of Jesus in the Bible. The foundation of a Jesus worldview lies in learning and practicing these teachings. Regularly engage with the Bible, exploring not just the words, but the context and deeper meanings behind them.

2. Set aside time each day for prayer. Seek the guidance and wisdom of Jesus through prayerful reflection. Let prayer be your constant connection to the divine source of strength and peace.

3. Gather with other Jesus followers for worship. Make worship a priority in your life by participating in church services regularly. Connect with fellow believers to encourage one another, receive spiritual nourishment and be inspired by the stories of Jesus.

4. Practice forgiveness. Embrace the transformative power of forgiveness in your relationships. Let go of grudges and resentments, and extend grace to those who have wronged you, just as Jesus forgave us.

5. Be generous with your time, talents and resources. Follow Jesus’ example of generosity and selflessness by giving freely to those in need and supporting ministries that are making a positive impact in the world.

6. Live with purpose and integrity. Align your attitudes and actions with the principles of truth and righteousness Jesus taught. Strive to honor God in all you do. Let your life reflect the values and teachings of Jesus, serving as a beacon of light in a world that often feels lost.

7. Advocate for justice, righteousness and equality. Stand up for just causes in your community by advocating for the marginalized and oppressed. Let your actions reflect God’s heart for social justice and equality.

8. Promote unity within the church body. Jesus prayed for unity among his followers. Strive for harmony within our church family, embracing diversity and fostering an atmosphere of love and understanding.

9. Develop an attitude of gratitude in all circumstances. Recognize and appreciate the blessings in your life, acknowledging that every good gift comes from God.

10. Treat others with respect, especially those who are different from you. To counter the toxicity in our public discourse, it is important in our church and community that we learn better ways to disagree. A Jesus worldview teaches us to love our adversaries. When we listen respectfully to those with different viewpoints, we can learn more about the issues on which we disagree.

In John 10:10, Jesus summarizes, “I am come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” The path to this full and meaningful life becomes clearer as we see ourselves and our world through the eyes of Jesus.

Cultivating a Jesus worldview is an ongoing journey that requires dedication and intentionality. By immersing ourselves in Jesus’ stories and teachings, embracing love and compassion and living with humility and integrity, we can engage the transformative power of a Jesus worldview in our communities and our world.

For more information, check out the Jesus Worldview Initiative at Belmont University.



Barry Howard serves as pastor of the Church at Wieuca in North Atlanta. He also serves as a leadership coach and columnist for the Center for Healthy Churches. He and his wife, Amanda, currently live in Brookhaven, Ga.