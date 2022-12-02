Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

14 Northern California clergy, religious linked for first time to Catholic sex abuse scandal

Exclude from home page  |  December 2, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

As a deadline nears for new lawsuits in sexual abuse cases, 66 Catholic clergy and religious accused of sexual abuse have been identified in 116 lawsuits filed in Northern California. Of those, 14 have been publicly identified for the first time.

More Articles