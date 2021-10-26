6 candidates for US Senate in Ohio vie for evangelical votes

The lone Republican moderate at a U.S. Senate candidate forum in Ohio on Sunday said at one point he felt “like a Browns fan in Pittsburgh Stadium.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 26, 2021
The lone Republican moderate at a U.S. Senate candidate forum in Ohio on Sunday said at one point he felt “like a Browns fan in Pittsburgh Stadium.”
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionR.G. Huff
AnalysisJacob Alan Cook
OpinionBridget Eileen Rivera
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionTim Brown
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionStephanie Lape
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRob Dyer
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionJuan Carlos Esparza Ochoa
NewsReid S. Trulson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsReid S. Trulson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionR.G. Huff
OpinionBridget Eileen Rivera
OpinionTim Brown
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStephanie Lape
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionRob Dyer
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionJuan Carlos Esparza Ochoa
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionFriar Nicolas Maria
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTerry Maples
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCynthia Astle
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff