Read the full story: BJC

A sharply divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, agreed with an earlier 3-judge panel and held on a 6-5 vote that the U.S. government’s transfer to a mining company of sacred land called Chí’chil Biłdagoteel – loosely translated in English as “Oak Flat” – would likely not constitute a substantial burden on religious exercise under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) or First Amendment.