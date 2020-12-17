A pandemic atlas: A virus widens Israel’s religious rifts

When Israel went into its second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in September, most of the country quickly complied. But in some ultra-Orthodox areas, synagogues were packed, mourners thronged funerals and COVID-19 cases continued to soar.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | December 17, 2020
When Israel went into its second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in September, most of the country quickly complied. But in some ultra-Orthodox areas, synagogues were packed, mourners thronged funerals and COVID-19 cases continued to soar.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJack Levison
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChris Klemme
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionJoe Alain
OpinionJack Levison
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChris Klemme
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionJoe Alain
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw and Regina McClinton
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionKnox Thames
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionCorrie Shull
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionLaura Levens
OpinionTerry Austin
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff