Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A pandemic atlas: A virus widens Israel’s religious rifts

Exclude from home page  |  December 17, 2020

Read the full story: Associated Press

When Israel went into its second nationwide coronavirus lockdown in September, most of the country quickly complied. But in some ultra-Orthodox areas, synagogues were packed, mourners thronged funerals and COVID-19 cases continued to soar.

More Articles