American Baptist board reaffirms women in ministry

The board of directors of American Baptist Home Mission Societies issued a statement June 24 saying it “wholeheartedly affirms women pastors.”

This statement came at the opening of the ABHMS biennial gathering currently under way in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It also came less than two weeks after both the Southern Baptist Convention and the Presbyterian Church in America took actions to limit the role of “pastor” to men.

“Clergywomen have been and remain essential to our churches and the fulfillment of our mission to spread the gospel,” the ABHMS statement explains. “Out of the 51 leadership team, missional staff and board members of ABHMS, 23, or 45%, are ordained women and either presently or have served in pastoral ministry. Other members of our board have either hired or actively support women in pastoral roles. “

The current board president is a female minister, Jamie Washam, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church in America in Providence, R.I. The current vice-president is Mia Chang, founder of NextGen Church in West Windsor, N.J.

“These clergywomen and their churches represent the continuity of Baptist life,” the statement says.

Further, “Baptists in the United States have long ordained women to pastor and preach. In 1818, Freewill Baptists ordained Clarissa Danforth, and in 1882 May Jones was ordained as a Northern Baptist, the forerunner to current American Baptists. For generations, women have served in every level of leadership within the denomination and the local church.

“For us, ordaining women to serve in pastoral roles is a settled issue. We are on strong biblical ground and stand firm within the conviction of the priesthood of all believers. This gives us a foundation to continue to build the church in the image of God in all its manifestations.

What is today known as the American Baptist Churches USA was formed in a split with what became the Southern Baptist Convention in 1845 over the issue of slavery. Northern and Southern Baptists, then organized together as the Triennial Convention, did not agree on whether a slaveholder could be appointed as a missionary.

ABCUSA describes itself as “one of the most diverse Christian denominations today.” It encompasses about 5,000 congregations with 1.3 million members across the United States and Puerto Rico.