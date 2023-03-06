Baptist News Global
American rabbis, wrestling with Israel’s behavior, weigh different approaches from the pulpit

Exclude from home page  |  March 6, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Rabbi Sharon Brous began a sermon at her Los Angeles synagogue last month with a content warning. “I have to say some things today that I know will upset some of you,” she began.

