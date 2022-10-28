Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Americans who aren’t sure about God are a fast-growing force in politics – and they’re typically even more politically active than white evangelicals

Exclude from home page  |  October 28, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

It’s hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout.

More Articles