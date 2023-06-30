Another megachurch leaves the SBC

Another megachurch where a woman has preached has left the Southern Baptist Convention.

Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C., led by Pastor Steven Furtick and his wife, Holly, voluntarily withdrew for the SBC just two weeks after the denomination voted to exclude any church with any woman given the title “pastor.”

Unlike Saddleback Church in Southern California that was removed against its will from the convention, Elevation Church sent a letter to the SBC Executive Committee dated June 26 giving its intent to disaffiliate but not citing any reason.

Elevation Church was started by Steven and Holly Furtick and seven families in February 2006 as a church plant of the North Carolina Baptist Convention. For over the past two decades the church has grown into one of the largest churches in the country, with 10,000 people in weekly attendance and a budget of more than $100 million.

Of that annual income, only about .0001% was given last year to SBC missions causes, $10,000. While the church’s departure may not hurt the SBC’s income, it will be another blow to the denomination’s sagging membership numbers.

Steven Furtick is a graduate of Southern Theological Seminary, is a New York Times best-selling author and heads a music label along with its own team of worship leaders who are currently on a national tour for their Elevation Nights Tour. In church worship services, Futrick intermittently sings and preaches.

Holly Futrick has preached at the church and is called “Pastor Holly” there. On the church’s website, a link to the “leadership” page says, “Meet the lead pastors who set the vision of Elevation Church.” The link goes to biographical information and photos of only the Furticks. The website also includes videos of sermons she has preached at the church — a clear violation of the SBC’s new policy.

The letter sent to the SBC Executive Committee says:

We would like to thank the Southern Baptists for the privilege of partnering with you, especially through the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, for nearly two decades.

This letter is to inform you that Elevation Church is withdrawing its affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention effective immediately. You will find that our Statement of Beliefs on our website is very much in line with the Baptist Faith and Message — we have no intention of changing those core beliefs.

We have no plans to make a public announcement on this decision — we have too much to do in reaching a world that needs the love of Jesus.