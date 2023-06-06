Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anti-hate mural showcasing Jewish diversity goes up in LA neighborhood where antisemitic shootings took place

Exclude from home page  |  June 6, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A massive mural of a Jewish mother lighting Shabbat candles has just gone up in a Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles, the first in a series of anti-hate murals planned across the city.

More Articles