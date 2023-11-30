Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

AP Photos: Church that hosted Rosalynn Carter funeral played key role in her and her husband’s lives

Exclude from home page  |  November 30, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

The church where those closest to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter bid farewell to the former first lady Wednesday played a central role in the lives of the famous couple from tiny Plains, Georgia.

More Articles