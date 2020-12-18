Baptist News Global
As heavenly bodies converge, many ask: Is the Star of Bethlehem making a comeback?

December 18, 2020

Read the full story: The Conversation

On Dec. 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will cross paths in the night’s sky and for a brief moment, they will appear to shine together as one body. While planetary conjunctions like this are not everyday events, they also are not particularly rare.

